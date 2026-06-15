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Jared Hurn Jazz Collective

Jared Hurn Jazz Collective

The Jared Hurn Jazz Collective will perform Wednesday June 24 at Groove Street, an alcohol-free music venue in downtown DeKalb. Groove street is located at Second and Grove, across the street from the DeKabb Foursquare Church.

Jared Hurn is a versatile percussionist and drummer. He recently completed his Master's Degree in Jazz Performance at Northern Illinois University. While at NIU, he participated in Banda NIU, NIU Jazz Orchestra, NIU Jazz Ensemble, and NIU Combos. Jared has also assembled his own group, Jared Hurn Jazz Collective, performing in the Chicagoland area. He has taught at Ellman's Music Center and The Music and Dance Suite in Naperville, IL, Stacey and De Company in Lisle, IL, and The Music Connection in Sycamore, IL. Jared also plays regularly at First Baptist Church in Sycamore, IL.

Groove Street
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Groove Street
www.groovestreetdekalb.com

Artist Group Info

Jared Hurn Jazz Collective
Groove Street
209 Grove St
Dekalb, Illinois 60115