Join the Ida Public Library, Rockford Amateur Astronomy Club, and the Boone County Conservation District for International Observe the Moon Night at Spencer Conservation Area! We’ll learn all about our night sky beacon and take a closer look through telescopes!

Bring your lawn chairs, binoculars, and whatever else you need to spend the evening observing the moon! Free Moon Goody Bags are available for the first 50 youth under 18 that attend. Free mini flashlights are available for all attendees. (Binoculars are available for Ida Public Library

card holders to check out at the library)

This event is free to everyone. No registration is required. For more information, contact the Ida Public Library at 815-544-3838.

*International Observe the Moon Night is a worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation, and understanding of our Moon and its connection to lunar science, exploration, and human culture. International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, with many contributors. To learn more about International Observe the Moon Night, visit https://science.nasa.gov/moon/observe-the-moon-night/overview/.