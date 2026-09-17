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Illinois Vintage Wine Festival

Illinois Vintage Wine Festival

You'll enjoy some amazing music on stage, while literally wine-ing through the event. Shop with local businesses and Canal Market vendors, enjoy food at local restaurants and event food trucks... there's so much to do you'll want to make a weekend out of it. Saturday, September 19, 11am-6pm Sunday, September 20, 12-5pm

Carey Memorial Park
Every week through Sep 20, 2026.
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Get Tickets
Carey Memorial Park
West Church Street
Utica, Illinois 61373