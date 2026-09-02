If This Land Could Talk: Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Creek & the Rock River

If this land could talk, what stories would it tell? Stories of people who cared for this land, revered it, dreamed of it, depended upon it, and shaped its landscape over thousands of years. In this special presentation, offered in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, you’ll discover the people who called the Rock River and Turtle Creek home long before settlers arrived.

Learn about the Indigenous peoples who built the mounds that still mark this landscape and the Ho-Chunk people whose deep connection to this place continues today. Explore the waterways, mounds, and other traces that reveal a rich Indigenous history, and learn about the profound changes that occurred when the Ho-Chunk were forced to cede their homeland in 1832. Come discover a history that began long before us—and remains part of this place today.