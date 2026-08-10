Hot Yoga @ HotWorx Studio

Curious about infrared fitness? Join us for a unique group wellness experience at HotWorx Sycamore! Participants will have the opportunity to try a virtual instructor-led yoga workout inside HotWorx's signature infrared saunas. You will also get a chance to tour the studio and ask questions about the workouts and equipment in a welcoming, beginner-friendly environment.

Whether you're looking to explore a new fitness routine or simply try something different, this free program offers a fun introduction to HotWorx and the benefits of infrared exercise. Space is limited to the first 15 attendees. Registration required. This program is intended for adults.

For additional information, please contact Barb at barbp@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 6106.