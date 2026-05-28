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Hooked on Fishing

Hooked on Fishing

Grab your fishing pole, tackle, and comfiest outdoor chair, and join the Boone County Conservation District and the Coon Creek Casters for a FREE morning of fishing fun for children aged 5-15 with an adult present. Don't know how to fish, no problem! Members of the Coon Creek Casters are available for fishing instruction and tips! Don't have a fishing pole, no problem! The Boone County Conservation District has a limited supply of poles to borrow - make sure to register early to secure a pole! Bait is provided for all to use. There will also be some friendly competition for prizes! Finish your morning of fishing with a free hotdog lunch provided by the Sycamore Meijer store.

Registration is required. To register, visit https://www.bccdil.org/hooked-on-fishing/.

*Adults who will holding a pole in the water will need to have a valid Illinois fishing license.

Spencer Conservation Area
09:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Boone County Conservation District
8155477935
office@bccdil.org
https://www.bccdil.org/
Spencer Conservation Area
603 N. Appleton Rd.
Belvidere, Illinois 61008
8155477935
office@bccdil.org
https://www.bccdil.org/