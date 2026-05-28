A documentary highlighting a disabled veteran sports team will show in Rockford

A documentary about a national wheelchair rugby team based in Rockford is making its way through film festival circuits. This Saturday it will be shown in its hometown.

The Oscar Mike Militia rugby team is made up of disabled veterans. Noah Currier is the founder. He said friends and family were asking how they could see the film. The organization is in talks with different distributors.

“And streamers about what the final deal ends up looking like, or for acquisition or licensing of it," he said, "but that takes a lot of time."

Currier said he thought about how it could air locally.

“I was telling the folks at Hard Rock one day in a conversation,” he said, “that it'd be really cool and special to do like a hometown premiere. And they said 'done, let’s do this.'”

The team practices in Rockford but members live across throughout the country.

The film shows disabled veterans as they maneuver through life and being a part of the rugby team.

The award-winning documentary "Sum Function" will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at the Hard Rock Casino Rockford. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a red-carpet event.