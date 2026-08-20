History Informs, Voters Decide

For generations the League of Women Voters of Dekalb County has worked to empower voters. Presenters will explore DeKalb League activism from Women's Suffrage, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the right of 18-year-olds to vote, and more. Elizabeth Bass, a Life Member of LWVDKC, will share her experiences from the 1970s to today. Elizabeth is a member of a new Registration and Voter Education Committee, which will train High School Student Ambassadors to engage in civics with their peers.

There will be a brief membership meeting from 6:30-7:00pm. The public is welcome to attend.

Bonus! The Arts and Action Exhibit is open from 12:30pm until the start of the 7:00 presentation.

