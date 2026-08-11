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History and Techniques of Irish Lace

History and Techniques of Irish Lace

The United States wouldn’t be here without immigrants and their stories. Learn about the history of Irish Lace, which was used by many Irish families to raise funds for immigration to the U.S. during the potato famine. Their techniques became popular in the States, taking over fashion and crafting magazines all the way into the early 20th century.

We’ll go over how and why Irish Lace was created, as well as some basic techniques for how even a beginner can create gorgeous pieces.

Space is limited and on a first come, first served basis. This program is intended for adults.

For additional information, please contact Pen at penn@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 6111.

DeKalb Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/