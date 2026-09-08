Hike You!: Six Years of Photographs and Haiku from the Heart of Rockford comes to RevHaus for Fall ArtScene 2026.

For more than six years, photographer Ryan Davis and poet Thomas L. Vaultonburg have explored Rockford one walk at a time, finding familiar streets, forgotten places, strange objects, and unexpected moments through photography and haiku. Hike You! brings those two ways of seeing together, following a journey through the city in which the familiar gradually becomes new, mysterious, and magical. The exhibition also offers a preview of the forthcoming Hike You! book.

Hike You! is part of a larger four-artist exhibition at RevHaus, a creative automotive space bringing craftsmanship, design, and art together. Also exhibiting are Oscar Pagles of Foraged, with reclaimed metal and wood artwork, and Shayne Pagles of VinGogh, LLC, with metalwork. Visitors can also see live metalworking and woodworking demonstrations throughout ArtScene.