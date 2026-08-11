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Heartworks

Heartworks

Participate in a mindful art research study at the library! At this hour-long event, you'll engage in various activities that are intended to create a connection with your mind and body. You'll fill out an anonymous survey about your feelings and heart rate before and after the activities.

Everyone is welcome, including people who think they aren't creative. The program is open to adults only. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Emily at emilyf@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 1000.

DeKalb Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/