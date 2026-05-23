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Glitzy Garage Sale

Glitzy Garage Sale

For 47 years, this beloved community tradition has brought people together. And it’s time once again to discover treasures, share in the joy, and support something meaningful.

Sale Dates:
Friday & Saturday, May 29–30 | 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sunday, May 31 | 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM (Bargain Sunday!)

Step into our air-conditioned boutique filled with jewelry, designer clothing, artwork, and art supplies. Browse racks of clothing for men, women, and children in the spacious Anjali Pavilion. Then explore three tents and the garage—overflowing with incredible finds at rock-bottom prices!

Want to donate?
We’re accepting gently used items May 18–26 only (no sooner, no later). Your donations help make this event possible and impactful.

🌧 Held rain or shine
🚻 Portable restroom available

Every purchase and every donation helps sustain Womanspace’s mission of creating a more connected, compassionate community.

Womanspace
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Womanspace
815-877-0118
info@womanspace-rockford.org
https://www.womanspace-rockford.org

Artist Group Info

denise@womanspace-rockford.org
Womanspace
3333 Maria Linden Dr.
Rockford, Illinois 61114
8158770118
liz@womanspace-rockford.org
https://womanspace-rockford.org