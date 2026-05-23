Glitzy Garage Sale

For 47 years, this beloved community tradition has brought people together. And it’s time once again to discover treasures, share in the joy, and support something meaningful.

Sale Dates:

Friday & Saturday, May 29–30 | 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, May 31 | 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM (Bargain Sunday!)

Step into our air-conditioned boutique filled with jewelry, designer clothing, artwork, and art supplies. Browse racks of clothing for men, women, and children in the spacious Anjali Pavilion. Then explore three tents and the garage—overflowing with incredible finds at rock-bottom prices!

Want to donate?

We’re accepting gently used items May 18–26 only (no sooner, no later). Your donations help make this event possible and impactful.

🌧 Held rain or shine

🚻 Portable restroom available

Every purchase and every donation helps sustain Womanspace’s mission of creating a more connected, compassionate community.