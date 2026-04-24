Scammers try to take advantage of tornado damage; Illinois lawmakers look to stop them

Police are warning of scammers that pop up after natural disasters, like the seven tornadoes that struck McLean County on April 17.

After natural disasters, scammers take the opportunity to pressure people who are devastated by the storm into paying for work that is not covered by insurance — or the scammers never return to start the repairs.

Illinois lawmakers are looking to stop storm chaser scams.

Bloomington Police say they have not received any scam reports, but public information officer Bryce Janssen said the reports typically come weeks following a storm — after people realized they've been scammed.

“Sometimes these are things, though, that might have already taken place, and we might not know for a couple of weeks until you know the suspect doesn't show up to complete that work,” he said.

Janssen said people should report any suspicious contractors, or if a contractor doesn't show up to do the work they were paid for, adding they should make sure the transaction is traceable through a bank or insurance, which scammers are less likely to use.

“Don't pay any cash, and when you do go to make a payment, make it something that is traceable. Don't pay in Apple gift cards or anything like that ... that's virtually untraceable,” Janssen said.

Janssen said one way to avoid a scam is to hire a trusted contractor, or by talking with your insurer about who they recommend.

“Check with [your insurance company], see if they have any trusted repair technicians that can help you out. Go to a trusted family friend that has had work done in the past that got completed,” he said.

Storm chasers bill

Meanwhile, Illinois lawmakers are looking to stop storm chaser scams with a bill that would change how and when contractors can approach property owners after a storm.

Under the measure, contractors would not be able to engage with a customer for 72 hours after a disaster proclamation, or from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. unless the customer initiates the conversation. The bill would make it harder for scammers to operate, but does not outline any penalties if the bill is violated.

Democratic state Rep. Sharon Chung of Bloomington is the House sponsor. She noted scammers arrive after a storm when people are the most vulnerable.

Eric Stock / WGLT State Rep. Sharon Chung of Bloomington.

“Storm chasers in essence ... they're sort of these predatory public adjusters who come in and if there's a big storm, they basically solicit and say, 'Hey, we think that you need a new roof,'” Chung said.

Chung has opposed two insurance bills looking to regulate home insurance that are still being debated, and said by going after storm chaser scams, it could reduce insurance rates.

“Those are the people that we're trying to regulate in a way because they're the ones who are driving up costs,” she said.

The bill passed unanimously in the Illinois Senate and awaits a vote in the Illinois House.

