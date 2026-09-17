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Furry Neighbors | Mammals of Illinois

Furry Neighbors | Mammals of Illinois

Interested in wildlife, ecology, or the hidden lives of familiar species? Discover the diversity of mammals living alongside us in this interactive class. Explore the defining characteristics of mammals, how they interact with local ecosystems, and the most prevalent species found in northeastern Illinois. Examine real skulls, furs, and specimens, using physical evidence to better understand various mammal behaviors, adaptations, and everyday activities.

Jesse Davis, metro 4-H youth development educator, University of Illinois Extension
Classroom 1, Learning Center

Chicago Botanic Garden
45- 57
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
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Artist Group Info

noelah@illinois.edu
Chicago Botanic Garden
1000 Lake Cook Road
Glencoe, Illinois 60022