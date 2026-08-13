Full Moon Hike

Tonight is the Sturgeon Moon, named by Indigenous Groups for the increase of sturgeon caught during August. We will explore the forest as well as talk about the variety of wildlife beginning to makes moves during this season of change. Ages 8 and up. Registration is required. $3 members/ $5 non members.

Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9733