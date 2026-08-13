Full Moon Hike
Full Moon Hike
Tonight is the Sturgeon Moon, named by Indigenous Groups for the increase of sturgeon caught during August. We will explore the forest as well as talk about the variety of wildlife beginning to makes moves during this season of change. Ages 8 and up. Registration is required. $3 members/ $5 non members.
Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9733
Wild Roots Nature Center
$3-$5
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wild Roots Nature Center
(815) 335-2915
Wild Roots Nature Center
8786 Montague RdRockford, Illinois 61102
(815) 335-2915