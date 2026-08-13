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Full Moon Hike

Full Moon Hike

Tonight is the Sturgeon Moon, named by Indigenous Groups for the increase of sturgeon caught during August. We will explore the forest as well as talk about the variety of wildlife beginning to makes moves during this season of change. Ages 8 and up. Registration is required. $3 members/ $5 non members.

Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9733

Wild Roots Nature Center
$3-$5
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Wild Roots Nature Center
(815) 335-2915
https://www.wildrootsnaturecenter.org/
Wild Roots Nature Center
8786 Montague Rd
Rockford, Illinois 61102
(815) 335-2915
https://www.wildrootsnaturecenter.org