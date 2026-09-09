Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library invite you to the Fall Book Sale! Customers will find a huge selection of great quality hardcovers and paperbacks — children’s and teen books, fiction, history, science, art, animals, film, cookbooks, gardening, biographies, mysteries, thrillers, science fiction, and much more. There are many CD’s, both music and audiobooks, and this fall, an especially large collection of DVD’s.

On Sunday we’ll have a $5.00/bag blowout sale. Most materials were donated by the community and the library and are new to the sale. All proceeds are used for library books, materials, and programs.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and CDs are accepted year-round at the circulation desk; please, no textbooks, magazines, LPs or videotapes or materials that smell moldy.

For additional information, please contact the Friends at (815) 756-9568 ext.1030 or email friends@dkpl.org.