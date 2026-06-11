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Flag Day: Liberty and Justice for All

Flag Day: Liberty and Justice for All

Flag Day: Liberty & Justice for All celebrates our democracy and human rights. There will be a rally with speakers, music, a march, information and activity tables. Folks are encouraged to bring nonperishable foods for distribution at Boone County Food Pantries.

Big Thunder Park
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters Greater Rockford
815-291-3901
info@lwvgr.org
lwvgr.org

Artist Group Info

joan.sage@comcast.net
Big Thunder Park
699 Van Buren
Belvidere, Illinois 61008
8159790621
communications@lwvgr.org