Flag Day: Liberty and Justice for All
Flag Day: Liberty and Justice for All
Flag Day: Liberty & Justice for All celebrates our democracy and human rights. There will be a rally with speakers, music, a march, information and activity tables. Folks are encouraged to bring nonperishable foods for distribution at Boone County Food Pantries.
Big Thunder Park
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters Greater Rockford
815-291-3901
info@lwvgr.org
Artist Group Info
joan.sage@comcast.net
Big Thunder Park
699 Van BurenBelvidere, Illinois 61008
8159790621
communications@lwvgr.org