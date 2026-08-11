Find Your Flow: Community Yoga

Take time to relax, stretch, and recharge at the library!

Join us for an hour of movement, mindfulness, and relaxation! Whether you're new to yoga or looking for a gentle way to unwind, this welcoming program offers a chance to stretch, breathe, and recharge in a comfortable community setting.

Each session features a professionally produced yoga video led by a qualified instructor on screen, allowing you to participate at your own pace. No registration is required, but participation is first come, first served, with space for up to 14 participants. Please bring your own yoga mat and water bottle.

As this is a self-guided program and library staff are not yoga or medical professionals, participants should consult with their healthcare provider before attending if they have any questions about whether yoga is appropriate for them. A signed participant waiver is required before participating. You may complete this form when you arrive.

On September 24 this program will be held in the Zimmerman Meeting Room.

For additional information, please contact Barb at barbp@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 6106.