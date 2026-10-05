Farnsworth Fall Festival
Farnsworth Fall Festival
Join us for a festive day of family-friendly fun, local food, and creative exploration at the second annual Farnsworth Fall Festival, set against the stunning autumn backdrop of the Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site.
Whether you’re an art lover, nature enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique way to enjoy the season, this event offers something for everyone:
Hands-on activities for all ages
Artisan vendors from the Farnsworth Museum Store and local vendors
Delicious local food and drinks available for purchase
Scenic trails for walking and exploring the grounds
En plein air painting or sketching, bring your own art supplies or purchase in the Museum Store
Guests are encouraged to bring a sketchbook, camera, or picnic blanket and fully immerse themselves in the beauty of the season. Whether you’re creating art, shopping local, or just soaking in the views of the glass house and surrounding nature, it’s the perfect way to spend a fall day with community and creativity.
Admission includes access to the grounds from 12 pm to 4 pm. Farnsworth House will be open for self-guided tours.