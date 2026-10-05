Join us for a festive day of family-friendly fun, local food, and creative exploration at the second annual Farnsworth Fall Festival, set against the stunning autumn backdrop of the Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site.

Whether you’re an art lover, nature enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique way to enjoy the season, this event offers something for everyone:

Hands-on activities for all ages

Artisan vendors from the Farnsworth Museum Store and local vendors

Delicious local food and drinks available for purchase

Scenic trails for walking and exploring the grounds

En plein air painting or sketching, bring your own art supplies or purchase in the Museum Store

Guests are encouraged to bring a sketchbook, camera, or picnic blanket and fully immerse themselves in the beauty of the season. Whether you’re creating art, shopping local, or just soaking in the views of the glass house and surrounding nature, it’s the perfect way to spend a fall day with community and creativity.

Admission includes access to the grounds from 12 pm to 4 pm. Farnsworth House will be open for self-guided tours.