Family Hike Series: Ephemeral Art
Family Hike Series: Ephemeral Art
Visit Wild Roots Nature Center for the Family Hike Series fall program! Our staff will lead a peaceful walk around the paved loop followed by the making of some temporary nature art using materials gathered while on our walk. This program is great for families, including grandparents and grandchildren. All Ages. $3 members/ $5 non members.
Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9748
Wild Roots Nature Center
$3-$5
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wild Roots Nature Center
(815) 335-2915
Wild Roots Nature Center
8786 Montague RdRockford, Illinois 61102
(815) 335-2915