Family Hike Series: Ephemeral Art

Visit Wild Roots Nature Center for the Family Hike Series fall program! Our staff will lead a peaceful walk around the paved loop followed by the making of some temporary nature art using materials gathered while on our walk. This program is great for families, including grandparents and grandchildren. All Ages. $3 members/ $5 non members.

Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9748