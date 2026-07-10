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Family Fun Science: Summertime Glow

Family Fun Science: Summertime Glow

The days are bright and hot right now, so join us for some cool and dark science! We'll be studying bioluminescence with a summertime twist. How do lightning bugs glow? Can you make glow-in-the-dark art? Can we use blacklights to see how germs spread?

This program is intended for families with children. No registration is required. It is first come, first served as space is limited.

For additional information, please email Laura at lauraw@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.

DeKalb Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/