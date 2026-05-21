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Northern Public Radio
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DeKalb, IL 60115
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Familia Fest featuring the Hola Cup

Familia Fest featuring the Hola Cup

Get ready for a vibrant celebration of soccer, family, and community! Our goal is to provide a memorable experience for players and their families.

Don't play soccer? Don't worry! Assemble your team and bring the whole family for a day of on-field action, food, and free entertainment. The day will include free activities for families. Come out, bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket and have fun!

Featuring a 14+ soccer tournament and kid's skills clinic as well as stage performances and community connections throughout the day.

Kiwanis Park
09:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

WNIJ Hola
Kiwanis Park
391 Fairview Dr.
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
https://www.northernpublicradio.org/familiafest