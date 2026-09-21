Fall Festival 2026 at Da Vinci Waldorf School

Celebrate fall at Da Vinci Waldorf School’s annual Fall Festival in Wauconda! Bring the whole family for an afternoon of pony rides, pumpkin carving, face painting, fall crafts, storytelling, woodworking, blacksmithing demonstrations, live music, homemade food, fresh popcorn, and plenty of autumn fun.

This beloved community celebration brings families together for hands-on activities, music, storytelling, traditional crafts, and a beautiful fall afternoon together.

Event Details: https://davinciwaldorfschool.org/fall-festival-2026/