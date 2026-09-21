Fall Festival 2026 at Da Vinci Waldorf School
Fall Festival 2026 at Da Vinci Waldorf School
Celebrate fall at Da Vinci Waldorf School’s annual Fall Festival in Wauconda! Bring the whole family for an afternoon of pony rides, pumpkin carving, face painting, fall crafts, storytelling, woodworking, blacksmithing demonstrations, live music, homemade food, fresh popcorn, and plenty of autumn fun.
This beloved community celebration brings families together for hands-on activities, music, storytelling, traditional crafts, and a beautiful fall afternoon together.
Event Details: https://davinciwaldorfschool.org/fall-festival-2026/
Da Vinci Waldorf School
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Da Vinci Waldorf School
847-526-1372
info@davinciwaldorf.org
Da Vinci Waldorf School
150 W Bonner RdWauconda, Illinois 60084
847-526-1372
info@davinciwaldorf.org