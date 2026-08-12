Every Hand Holds a Story: Family Literacy Resource Fair

Join The Literacy Connection for its 3rd annual Resource Fair at the Centre of Elgin's Heritage Ballroom on Thursday, September 17th from 5pm - 7pm. This event is free and open to the public. There will be 25 social services organizations there to handout resources and information. There will also be snacks, activities, and entertainment. This is a great way to build community and is fun for the entire family! Any donations made will go towards The Literacy Connection's free literacy services for adults in Elgin and surrounding areas.