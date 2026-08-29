ESO Concertmaster Isabella Lippi featured in November concerts

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s November concerts pairs solo brilliance with orchestral sophistication in a program that features the virtuosity of ESO Concertmaster Isabella Lippi. Lippi will be featured on Dvořák’s lyrical and flowing “Romance for Violin and Orchestra” and the fiery and masterful “Introduction and Rondo capriccioso” by Saint-Saëns.

Her performance will complement Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Prague” Symphony, a work known for its refined structure, dramatic depth, and luminous orchestration. The concert, led by ESO Music Director Chad Goodman, will also include Jonathan Leshnoff’s “Score”.

Concertmaster with the ESO for 20 years, Lippi, who has been called “A standout, even among virtuosos,” began performing in public at the age of 10 when she made her debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She has since performed has appeared as guest soloist with orchestras in the United States, Mexico, Europe and the Far East.

The ESO concerts featuring Lippi’s solo mastery take place Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2:30 p.m., at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Tickets start at $20. Visit ElginSymphony.org for more information.

