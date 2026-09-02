Embodied Earth Moving Meditation

Through the somatic practices of Movement FundamentalsⓇ, explore the relationship between the human body and the Earth, approaching them as partners to revitalize your body, mind, and spirit. As below, so above. As within, so without. This outdoor workshop is for anyone longing to feel more grounded, restored, and connected to their body and the living world around them. This workshop is an optional additional way to participate in the e(art)h Land Art Exhibit, which will have an opening reception following the workshop at 4:00pm.

Open to those 13 and older. All abilities welcome, and no prior movement practice is necessary. Standing, moving, and sitting options available. $10/person.

Facilitated by Jane Hawley. Jane’s research in Movement Fundamentals® investigates the body to be understood and experienced as a primary source for integrating body, mind, and spirit to support the practitioner’s development of selfhood and artistry. Inspired to educate dancers as artists and empower people to love and feel gratitude for their bodies, she developed Movement Fundamentals as a creative, regenerative, and inclusive practice that challenges existing dance paradigms and invites uncommon trans-disciplinary collaboration. Jane has taught at Luther College since 2000, where Movement Fundamentals® has been an ongoing experimental curriculum in practice since 2001.