Eliminator- ZZ Top Tribute

The Longest-Running ZZ Top Tribute act in the World!

No one has been doing this longer — not in America, not anywhere. Three decades of continuous touring across all 50 states have produced a show that is simply impossible to replicate.

From the iconic fur-covered guitars to the synchronized shuffles and full replica stage attire, every detail is dialed in to deliver an experience that honors one of rock's most legendary and distinctive bands. The hats. The beards. The moves. The music. All of it, every night.﻿