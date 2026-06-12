© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eliminator- ZZ Top Tribute

Eliminator- ZZ Top Tribute

The Longest-Running ZZ Top Tribute act in the World!
No one has been doing this longer — not in America, not anywhere. Three decades of continuous touring across all 50 states have produced a show that is simply impossible to replicate.
From the iconic fur-covered guitars to the synchronized shuffles and full replica stage attire, every detail is dialed in to deliver an experience that honors one of rock's most legendary and distinctive bands. The hats. The beards. The moves. The music. All of it, every night.﻿

Sandwich Opera House
$25.00 - $35.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 26 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sandwich Opera House
815-786-2555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
SandwichOperaHouse.org
Sandwich Opera House
140 E Railroad St
Sandwich, Illinois 60548
8157862555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
SandwichOperaHouse.org