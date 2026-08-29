Elgin Symphony Orchestra welcomes guest violinist Kerson Leong to perform Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy”

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra welcomes violinist Kerson Leong to perform at its February 6 and 7 concerts. Leong, who has created a buzz for his performances with orchestras around the world, will perform Bruch’s lush “Scottish Fantasy” with the ESO in a program that includes Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 6 and Florence Price’s “Dances in the Canebrakes”.

“We are excited for Kerson’s debut with the ESO,” said Eric Gaston-Falk, ESO vice president and general manager. “Kerson’s maturity and depth of playing is making waves in the orchestral world. We enthusiastically look forward to sharing his mastery with our community.”

Music Director Chad Goodman and the Elgin Symphony Orchestra explore the rich Romantic sound world of Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 6, a work that blends lyrical warmth with the lively rhythms of Czech folk traditions, in concerts on Feb. 6 and 7, 2027. The program begins with Florence Price’s “Dances in the Canebrakes” and features violinist Kerson Leong on Bruch’s lush “Scottish Fantasy” for a concert filled with melodic beauty and rhythmic vitality.

Performances take place Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at 2:30 p.m., at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Tickets start at $20. Visit ElginSymphony.org for more information.

