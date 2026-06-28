Elgin Symphony Orchestra tickets on sale Sept. 2, 2026

Tickets for concerts in the Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s 77th season –- which begins the weekend of Oct. 10 and 11 -- go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $20 and will be available online at ElginSymphony.org, or by phone at 847-888-4000 or in person at the ESO Office, 20 DuPage Court in Elgin. The box office is open Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Under the baton of Music Director Chad Goodman, the ESO’s 77th season features major works by Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Dvořák, Berlioz, Shostakovich, and Gershwin, showcases pieces by both treasured and current American composers in a nod to the country’s semi-quincentennial, highlights world-class guest artists, and offers family favorite programming in its “Día de los Muertos”, “Holiday Spectacular”, and “Hooray for Hollywood” programs.

Among the guest soloists will be the ESO’s own Isabella Lippi, concertmaster with the Symphony for two decades. Lippi will perform Dvorak's “Romance” and Saint-Saëns's “Introduction and Rondo capriccioso” in November. Other featured artists include pianist Drew Peterson, who previously performed with the ESO in 2023 and returns to perform Tchaikovsky's monumental First Piano Concerto; violinist Kerson Leong, making his ESO debut with Bruch's “Scottish Fantasy”; and pianist Tony Siqi Yun, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3.

Of additional note, the ESO has co-commissioned a piece by Juan Pablo Contreras, “MyGreat Dream”, which will receive its regional premiere at the ESO’s May 2027 concerts.

Concerts take place at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra has been recognized for its excellence five times by the Illinois Council of Orchestras, most recently receiving the Professional Orchestra of the Year and Professional Conductor of the Year distinctions in 2025.

While single tickets will be available starting Sept. 2, subscription packages are now on sale, offering patrons savings when selecting packages of three, four, or six concerts. Subscribers also have first access to tickets for the popular “Holiday Spectacular” and “Hooray for Hollywood” performances.

For more information, visit www.ElginSymphony.org.

