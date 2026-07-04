Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven and Shostakovich

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director Chad Goodman, brings together the enduring strength of Ludwig van Beethoven and the emotional intensity of Dmitri Shostakovich in a program of powerful contrasts. The concert explores two distinct musical voices that together create a compelling and deeply expressive experience. This concert recognizes the far-reaching dramatic influence Beethoven had a century later on Shostakovich’s music, and on audiences today, now 200 years after Beethoven’s death.

Emerging Pianist Tony Siqi Yun is featured on Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in a program that also features Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5. Missy Mazzoli’s “Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)” begins the program.

Performances take place Saturday, April 10, 2027, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 11, 2027, at 2:30 p.m., at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Tickets start at $20. Visit ElginSymphony.org for more information.

