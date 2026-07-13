Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents An American in Paris

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra closes its 77th season with a celebration of American music, featuring George Gershwin’s An American in Paris. Bursting with energy, color, and jazz-inspired rhythms, the work captures the excitement and charm of the city while reflecting a uniquely American voice abroad.

Also on the program, which highlights the fusion of cultures and the spirit of musical exploration, are Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from “On the Town,” John Adams’ “The Chairman Dances”, and an ESO co-commission of Juan Pablo Contreras’ first symphony, “MyGreat Dream”. ESO Music Director Chad Goodman will conduct the concerts.

Performances take place Saturday, May 1, 2027, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 2, 2027, at 2:30 p.m., at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Tickets start at $20. Visit ElginSymphony.org for more information.

