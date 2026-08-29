Elgin Symphony Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto, works by Copland and Stravinsky

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra opens its 77th Season Classics Series with a program of bold energy, rhythmic drive, and sweeping romanticism under Music Director Chad Goodman. Aaron Copland’s Four Dance Episodes from “Rodeo” sets the tone with lively charm and distinctly American spirit, followed by the propulsive intensity and striking contrasts of Igor Stravinsky’s “Symphony in Three Movements”. The program concludes with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s iconic Piano Concerto No. 1, performed by acclaimed pianist Drew Petersen, who brings both power and lyricism to a beloved masterpiece and is making his second appearance with the ESO and its Music Director, Chad Goodman.

Performances take place Saturday, Oct. 10, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m., at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Tickets start at $20. Visit ElginSymphony.org for more information.

