Echoes of a Changing Planet
Echoes of a Changing Planet
You are invited to experience the collective wisdom and personal experience of artists' interpretation of the theme Echoes of a Changing Planet. Participating artists:
Norm Knott, Marsha Goodheart, Holly Blair-Cascio, Susan Berry, Julie Kennelly, Maya Simmons, Caitlyn Jahn, Paula Flanagan-Marsh, Barbara Berney, Lori Gustafson, Sadie Hoessrich, Becca Houlihan, Jose Sente, Greg LaMont, Clara Krick, Jessie Crow-Mermel, Wren Medina, Cassie Blair, Ventie Houi, Drew Helge, Annette McLean and Cherie Heck.
Arts@ Emmanuel Emmanuel
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 28, 2026.
Artist Group Info
multiple artists
emmanuelchurch07@gmail.com
Arts@ Emmanuel Emmanuel
920 Third AveRockford, Illinois 61104
815-963-4815
emmanuelchurch07@gmail.com