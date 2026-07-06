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Echoes of a Changing Planet

Echoes of a Changing Planet

You are invited to experience the collective wisdom and personal experience of artists' interpretation of the theme Echoes of a Changing Planet. Participating artists:
Norm Knott, Marsha Goodheart, Holly Blair-Cascio, Susan Berry, Julie Kennelly, Maya Simmons, Caitlyn Jahn, Paula Flanagan-Marsh, Barbara Berney, Lori Gustafson, Sadie Hoessrich, Becca Houlihan, Jose Sente, Greg LaMont, Clara Krick, Jessie Crow-Mermel, Wren Medina, Cassie Blair, Ventie Houi, Drew Helge, Annette McLean and Cherie Heck.

Arts@ Emmanuel Emmanuel
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 28, 2026.

Artist Group Info

multiple artists
emmanuelchurch07@gmail.com
elcrockford.org
Arts@ Emmanuel Emmanuel
920 Third Ave
Rockford, Illinois 61104
815-963-4815
emmanuelchurch07@gmail.com
elcrockford.org