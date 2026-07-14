E(ART)H: A Land Art Exhibit

Step outside of the ordinary and consider our human relationship with the environment in new ways through an immersive art experience. This land art installation - a collection of sculptures created from organic and earthly materials - is created by both professional and emerging artists and will be an ephemeral exhibit along the trails. Our collective goal is to spark wonder, acknowledge eco-anxiety, and inspire new connections.

From 4:00-5:30pm, experience an interdisciplinary performance, artist introductions and Q&A, and guided walking tour of the installations. Refreshments and live music provided. All ages are welcome to this free community event. Thank you to Visit Beloit and Rockford Area Arts Council for supporting this event. RSVP below to receive a reminder when the time comes.