Dungeons & Dragons for Kids: The Adventure of a Lifetime
Dungeons & Dragons for Kids: The Adventure of a Lifetime
Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) is a fantasy role-playing game where imagination is key. If you want to slay a dragon, be a wizard, or explore a magical world, come check out D&D!
No experience necessary - beginners welcome; ages 9-13. No registration is required.
For additional information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.
DeKalb Public Library
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak StreetDeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org