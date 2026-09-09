Dungeons & Dragons for Kids: The Adventure of a Lifetime

Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) is a fantasy role-playing game where imagination is key. If you want to slay a dragon, be a wizard, or explore a magical world, come check out D&D!

No experience necessary - beginners welcome; ages 9-13. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.