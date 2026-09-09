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Dungeons & Dragons for Kids: The Adventure of a Lifetime

Dungeons & Dragons for Kids: The Adventure of a Lifetime

Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) is a fantasy role-playing game where imagination is key. If you want to slay a dragon, be a wizard, or explore a magical world, come check out D&D!

No experience necessary - beginners welcome; ages 9-13. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.

DeKalb Public Library
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/