Dick Cholke - Featured Walls - Oct 1 - Oct 31

Dick Cholke

Feature Walls, October 1 – 31

Sponsored by Stillman Bank

​Dick Cholke started painting watercolors after his retirement. After a period, he started to enter shows and Plein Air quick paint competitions. Dick has taken classes from local artists and workshops from a few nationally recognized artists. Having fun with the media and the people is most important. His best moments have been entering and selling at his first Door County Plein Air. Dick’s work has been accepted into the Illinois Watercolor Society’s National Exhibit and he has received multiply awards in Reginal & State shows.