Dick Cholke - Featured Walls - Oct 1 - Oct 31
Dick Cholke - Featured Walls - Oct 1 - Oct 31
Dick Cholke
Feature Walls, October 1 – 31
Sponsored by Stillman Bank
Dick Cholke started painting watercolors after his retirement. After a period, he started to enter shows and Plein Air quick paint competitions. Dick has taken classes from local artists and workshops from a few nationally recognized artists. Having fun with the media and the people is most important. His best moments have been entering and selling at his first Door County Plein Air. Dick’s work has been accepted into the Illinois Watercolor Society’s National Exhibit and he has received multiply awards in Reginal & State shows.
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
8155955810
info@cmaaa.org
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
124 N 4th StreetOregon, Illinois 61061
8157216170
info@cmaaa.org