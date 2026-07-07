Crosswinds Flute Choir Concert

The Crosswinds Flute Choir will present a concert entitled 'American Harmonies' on Sunday, July 19, at 4:00 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in DeKalb. 15 flutists playing 5 different sizes of flutes will be playing familiar and new American music. Hear Shenandoah, Appalachian Suite, The Cat's Pajamas, Flutes and Vegetables and more. The concert is free but donations to the Flute Choir or the Bethlehem Food Pantry are appreciated.