CONSTITUTION TRIVIA NIGHT by League of Women Voters of DeKalb Co.

Join us for a Trivia Night based on the U.S. Constitution! Come early to get a table, order some food or drinks and have some fun with friends/family! FREE and Prizes for the winners! Share your knowledge and maybe learn something new. Lead by the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County, a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. www.lwvdkc.org for more information. Or email treasurer.lwvdkc@gmail.com