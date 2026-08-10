Confluences and Steamboats at the Center of America

At the center of our nation’s navigable interstate river system, the Four Rivers Reach consists of three confluences of four major rivers through which all vessels carrying Native Americans, explorers, hunters, the military, settlers, and others coming or going to the east, the deep south, west, or the northwest had to travel. These three confluences allowed navigation to the southern Appalachians, the Gulf of Mexico, the southwest, north to the Great Lakes and Canada, or westward as far as the Rocky Mountains.

Presenter Robert “Bob” Swenson will provide his theory as to why and how the 60-mile-long segment of the lower Ohio River bordering southernmost Illinois and western Kentucky is so important. The Four Rivers Reach continues to be at the center of river, rail, and trucking transportation and energy production, storage, and transmission today and in the future.

This presentation is sponsored by the Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, part of Illinois Humanities. Illinois Humanities is supported in part by the Illinois General Assembly, as well as by contributions from individuals, foundations, and corporations.

Swenson is a retired architect; SIU Carbondale professor emeritus; historic preservation consultant; an Illinois Humanities consultant for its Smithsonian Waterways exhibits; photographer; old-time musician; author.

This presentation is intended for teens and adults. It is part of the America 250 Initiative: celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For additional information, please contact Susan at susang@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 2114.