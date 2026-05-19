Conductor Cody: American Railways

All aboard! Join Conductor Cody on a magical railway adventure through America’s 250-year history.

From the earliest years to the present day and the eras in between, Conductor Cody will highlight our country’s best moments and achievements. He will also share the ways in which railroads have been crucial to this country reaching its 250th birthday.

Cody is a magician and autism self-advocate. He uses the art of magic to deliver an important message: our differences are nothing to be scared of, but simply a different way of thinking.

This event is free and open to all ages. It is designed specifically for those with sensory needs, but all are welcome.

For additional information, please contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1701.