Concerts on the Creek presents Randy Sabien, Nationally Acclaimed Fiddle Wizard with Rockford Roots

We are honored to welcome Randy Sabien back to our stage for an evening of virtuosic fiddling. Learn more about Randy's stellar career at www.randysabien.com. Doors open at 6pm, and the concert runs from 7pm to about 9pm. Attendance will be limited to 150. Light refreshments and bottled soft drinks will be available.

There is no admission charge, but goodwill donations from the audience pay the musicians and help to defray the church's event hosting costs. Those who wish guaranteed OPEN** seating regardless of what time they arrive may make a non-refundable early donation in the form of a $5 ticket at the link listed below. Your entire donation will go fund the concert. Zeffy, our online transaction service available only to non-profit organizations, does not charge us a transaction fee. Please consider a donation to Zeffy at checkout time. Those who are unable to buy online may email cotc4500@gmail.com or phone 815.979.1949 for special arrangements. The recommended total donation is $10, but any amount is appreciated. We offer free off-street parking for 95 vehicles and our all-on-one-floor listening area is easily accessible; our acoustics are excellent. Deepest thanks to our sponsors:

* Downtown Discount Drugs downtowndiscountdrug.com

* City Center Market citycentermarketrkfd.com

* O’Briens & Dobbins Pharmacy obrienspharmacy.net

for their generous support of great live music in our community.

** Open seating - your early donation ensures a seat but does not ensure any specific seating location.

** Early donation link https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/randy-sabine-7pm-7-18--26