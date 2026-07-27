Concerts on the Creek Presents: Grass Attack Bluegrass Band

Concerts on the Creek series presents the Grass Attack Bluegrass Band on Saturday, August 8, 7 – 9 PM. Doors open at 6:00 PM. at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL

Free admission. A $10 free-will donation encouraged.

Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/.../ticketing/grass-attack-7p-8-8--26 guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.

