Concerts on the Creek Presents: Grass Attack Bluegrass Band
Concerts on the Creek Presents: Grass Attack Bluegrass Band
Concerts on the Creek series presents the Grass Attack Bluegrass Band on Saturday, August 8, 7 – 9 PM. Doors open at 6:00 PM. at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL
Free admission. A $10 free-will donation encouraged.
Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/.../ticketing/grass-attack-7p-8-8--26 guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.
CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.
Spring Creek Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
Artist Group Info
Grass Attack Bluegrass Band
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com