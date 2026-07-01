Carol's Kindness Charity Garage Sale
Carol's Kindness Charity Garage Sale
Carol’s Kindness will have a garage sale July 31, 9-4:30 and August 1, 9-3:00 at Beth Eden Methodist Church, 3201 Huffman Blvd., Rockford. There will be clothes, tools, household items, books, antiques, collectibles and more.
All proceeds will go to fund a scholarship in memory of Carol McFeggan, a beloved Auburn High School secretary who was lost to domestic violence in 2009. This scholarship with the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois will be awarded to students who demonstrate the kind of compassion and willingness to serve that Carol showed to all.
Beth Eden Methodist Church
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Carol's Kindness
8159856970
lcherniwchan@hotmail.com
Beth Eden Methodist Church
3201 Huffman Blvd.Rockford, Illinois 61103
8159856970
lcherniwchan@hotmail.com