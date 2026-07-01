© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Carol's Kindness Charity Garage Sale

Carol's Kindness Charity Garage Sale

Carol’s Kindness will have a garage sale July 31, 9-4:30 and August 1, 9-3:00 at Beth Eden Methodist Church, 3201 Huffman Blvd., Rockford. There will be clothes, tools, household items, books, antiques, collectibles and more.

All proceeds will go to fund a scholarship in memory of Carol McFeggan, a beloved Auburn High School secretary who was lost to domestic violence in 2009. This scholarship with the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois will be awarded to students who demonstrate the kind of compassion and willingness to serve that Carol showed to all.

Beth Eden Methodist Church
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Carol's Kindness
8159856970
lcherniwchan@hotmail.com
Beth Eden Methodist Church
3201 Huffman Blvd.
Rockford, Illinois 61103
8159856970
lcherniwchan@hotmail.com