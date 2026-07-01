Carol's Kindness Charity Garage Sale

Carol’s Kindness will have a garage sale July 31, 9-4:30 and August 1, 9-3:00 at Beth Eden Methodist Church, 3201 Huffman Blvd., Rockford. There will be clothes, tools, household items, books, antiques, collectibles and more.

All proceeds will go to fund a scholarship in memory of Carol McFeggan, a beloved Auburn High School secretary who was lost to domestic violence in 2009. This scholarship with the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois will be awarded to students who demonstrate the kind of compassion and willingness to serve that Carol showed to all.

