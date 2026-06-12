Bruce Springsteen and Bob Segar- Sons of Chicago- A Rock Tribute
Bruce Springsteen and Bob Segar- Sons of Chicago- A Rock Tribute
Loving and performing the music of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Seger, the Sons of Chicago are a band of eight rocking professional musicians paying homage to the two iconic American artists in the same show.
Anthems and deep cuts about the dreams, hope, hardship and glory of life in the U.S.A. performed with the same emotional energy as the originals.
Every lyric is a memory, every riff a heartbeat, keeping the audience rocking, dancing and singing with the band.
Sandwich Opera House
$29.00 - $39.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sandwich Opera House
815-786-2555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
Sandwich Opera House
140 E Railroad StSandwich, Illinois 60548
8157862555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org