Bruce Springsteen and Bob Segar- Sons of Chicago- A Rock Tribute

Loving and performing the music of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Seger, the Sons of Chicago are a band of eight rocking professional musicians paying homage to the two iconic American artists in the same show.

Anthems and deep cuts about the dreams, hope, hardship and glory of life in the U.S.A. performed with the same emotional energy as the originals.

Every lyric is a memory, every riff a heartbeat, keeping the audience rocking, dancing and singing with the band.