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Bourbon: The American Spirit

Bourbon: The American Spirit

Discover the history, craftsmanship, and cultural impact of America’s native spirit! A representative from Whiskey Acres will share the story behind Illinois distilling, the bourbon-making process from grain to glass, and how bourbon became woven into American history and culture. Learn about locally grown ingredients, barrel aging, and the traditions that continue to shape the industry today.

This program is free to attend and is intended for adults. It is part of the America 250 initiative: celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For more information, please contact Amy at amyf@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 6108.

DeKalb Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/