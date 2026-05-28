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Bike Ride on the Long Prairie Trail

Bike Ride on the Long Prairie Trail

Happy National Trails Day!
To celebrate National Trails Day, join a BCCD environmental educator and bike park of the Long Prairie Trail*! We will start at the County Line Road Trail Head parking lot, stop in Capron for a break and a treat, and then head back. Total trip mileage is 4-5 miles. This program is perfect for families and those who want an introduction to the Long Prairie Trail, but all are welcome! Those that want a longer bike ride are welcome to join us and then continue along the path!

Registration is required. To register, email dgrelecki@bccdil.org or call 8155477935.
Bikes and equipment are NOT provided. Helmets are required.

*The Long Prairie Trail is a 14.2 mile multi-recreational path that spans east to west across northern Boone County.

Long Prairie Trail
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Boone County Conservation District
8155477935
office@bccdil.org
https://www.bccdil.org/
Long Prairie Trail
200 Hill Street
Poplar Grove, Illinois 61065
815-547-7935
office@bccdil.org
www.bccdil.org