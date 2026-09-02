Join us to witness a Wisconsin-made documentary that follows the extraordinary life and perceptions of bank swallows, followed by a talk and Q&A with the filmmaker David Busse. “Beyond Our Senses: Bank Swallows” is a 30-minute nature documentary, behind-the-scenes talk, and science education program created to inspire wonder and connection with our world.

Light refreshments provided. This event is open to all ages, but best suited for ages 10 and up. Space is limited so please register in advance. This event is co-hosted by Sinnissippi Audubon and Nature At The Confluence.