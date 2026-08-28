BCCD Volunteer Saturday - Native Seed Collecting

Grab your friends and family and join the Boone County Conservation District for a morning of collecting native plant seeds! These seeds are used to create our seed mixes and are used at various conservation district sites for habitat management.

No experience is necessary – we provide the tools and instructions; you provide the energy! More details regarding location will be provided as the date approaches as we monitor what native plants are going to seed at the time of the event.

Registration is required. To register, please email dgrelecki@bccdil.org or call 815-547-7935.