Band Together for Opportunity House

Opportunity House will host Band Together 2026, an evening of live music, food, fun, and fundraising on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Whiskey Acres Distillery in DeKalb. The event will raise funds to support Opportunity House Athletics and Recreation, creating more opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to participate, connect, and enjoy community life.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and general admission tickets are $40. Tickets are available online at www.ohinc.org/band-together and at the door while supplies last. Day-of-event availability is not guaranteed, so advance ticket purchases are encouraged.

Guests will enjoy an evening featuring:

• Live music by returning favorite Back Country Roads

• Food

• Cash bar

• Auctions

• Raffles with prizes

• Photo booth

• Plenty of opportunities to connect with friends and neighbors

Whether guests come for the music, food, raffles, auctions, or simply to support Opportunity House, Band Together offers an opportunity to celebrate community while helping create meaningful experiences for the people Opportunity House serves.