Author Fair

Learn about the recent publications of area authors from the writers themselves. The library’s main lobby will be filled with local authors showcasing their works and answering questions throughout the day. Copies of the books will be available to purchase.

This event is free to attend and open to all. Drop by any time to visit with the authors!

For additional information, please contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1701.

Locations of booths are listed below:

Bree M. Lewandowski (Booth #1)

Terry Soltow (Booth #2)

Photine Liakos (Booth #3)

Pat Camalliere (Booth #4)

Victoria J. Hyla (Booth #5)

Pascuala Herrera (Booth #6)

Dale Cozort (Booth #7)

Cat Stark (Booth #8)

E.L. Rae (Booth #9)

Courtney Skelton (Booth #10)

Demetrius Page (Booth #11) (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Candace Green (Booth #11) (12:00 – 2:00 p.m.)

Knenosha Fields-Page (Booth #12) (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Tamina Kazi (Booth #12) (12:00 – 2:00 p.m.)